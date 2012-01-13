PHOTOS: On Board The Boeing 747 That Was Converted Into A Funky Hostel In Stockholm

Plenty of people fall asleep on aeroplanes. Jumbo Stay has taken this model to a new level, using a jumbo jet as a hostel in Stockholm, near the airport (of course). Most of the seats have been removed, allowing guests to roam about the cabin as they would at any other hotel. 

Rooms for one to three people, or a quad-dormitory bed option are available. 

The plane is cemented in place and doesn’t actually go anywhere. But the ambiance is enough to make you feel like you’re off to some hot-spot location. 

The plane is a Boeing 747-200 Jumbo Jet, built in 1976, and served for Pan Am while it was still active. The jet arrived at its current location in 2008, and then was transformed into the hostel.

On board, there are 27 rooms and accommodations for 76, as well as a modern bar and restaurant. The attendants are dressed like the airline crew as they serve you. 

You board the plane by walking up these high steps

Check into the bedroom in the cockpit for a great view of the night sky

In the main cabin, grab a drink at the ultra-modern bar

A close-up view of the seating area

The long hallway leading to the rooms

This room looks sterile

This one looks like a tight squeeze--but still more comfortable than an economy class seat

The door to your room is a true aeroplane door

Just because the plane doesn't move, doesn't mean there isn't maintenance every now and then

There's plenty of room to spread out, talk with friends, and enjoy the comfy leather seats, like you're in first class

The bathrooms have an all-white scheme

Here's a view of the floor plan of the plane

Here's a bird's eye view of the main cabin

The plane looks as if it's ready for take off

You can see how big the plane is based on the tiny guy popping out from the top

If you thought the Jumbo Stay was weird...

