PHOTOS: On Board The Boeing 747 That Was Converted Into A Funky Hostel In Stockholm

Photo: JumboStay

Plenty of people fall asleep on aeroplanes. Jumbo Stay has taken this model to a new level, using a jumbo jet as a hostel in Stockholm, near the airport (of course). Most of the seats have been removed, allowing guests to roam about the cabin as they would at any other hotel.



Rooms for one to three people, or a quad-dormitory bed option are available.

The plane is cemented in place and doesn’t actually go anywhere. But the ambiance is enough to make you feel like you’re off to some hot-spot location.

The plane is a Boeing 747-200 Jumbo Jet, built in 1976, and served for Pan Am while it was still active. The jet arrived at its current location in 2008, and then was transformed into the hostel.

On board, there are 27 rooms and accommodations for 76, as well as a modern bar and restaurant. The attendants are dressed like the airline crew as they serve you.

