The Rock reveals the new 'Jumanji' will not be a reboot after all

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is always jumping from one movie set to another. And he loves to keep his Instagram followers informed on what he’s up to.

So it was while in between flights to projects that Johnson dropped this piece of info on us: His “Jumanji” movie is not going to be a reboot, as some previously assumed.

In an Instagram post last week thanking everyone on the “Fast 8” shoot, Johnson informed his followers that he was off to shoot the next “Jumanji” movie alongside Kevin Hart and Jack Black. But the actor noted, “For the record we are NOT making a reboot.”

Instead it’s a “continuation of the awesome JUMANJI story,” he wrote.

There have been no other details revealed about the movie.

The original, which was released in 1995 and starred Robin Williams and Kirsten Dunst, made over $262.7 million worldwide and was the seventh highest-grossing domestic movie of that year.

The new “Jumanji” will open in theatres in July 2017.

