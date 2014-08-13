Treasury Deficit $US94.6 Billion In July

The Treasury Department just released its latest monthly budget statement, which showed a $US94.6 billion deficit in July, down slightly from a $US97.5 billion deficit in the same month a year ago.

This is also less than the $US96 billion deficit expected by economists.

Year-to-date, the Treasury’s deficit is about $US460.5 billion, down from $US680.2 billion at the same point a year ago.

Stocks were little changed in reaction, with the Dow down about 35 points, the S&P 500 down 6 points, and the Nasdaq down 22 points.

