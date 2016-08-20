Here's every state's July unemployment rate

The Bureau of Labour Statistics just released their monthly report on unemployment rates for the 50 states and DC in July.

According to the report, seven states had statisically significantly higher unemployment rates in July than in June, three states had lower rates, and the other 40 states and DC were statistically unchanged.

South Dakota had the lowest unemployment rate in the country at just 2.8%, while Alaska had the highest at 6.7%.

The map shows each state’s July unemployment rate. Darker red states had higher rates.

