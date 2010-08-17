It's A Miracle! Bank Loan Officers Say They're Starting To Lend Again

By the looks of things, banks are still being uber-skittish with regard to lending, while plowing their money into government securities.



But at least according to those Senior Loan Officers surveyed by the Federal reserve, these banks are slowly kinda getting ready to lend again.

It’s not dramatic, mind you, but across various categories, there’s clearly a loosening bias, rather than a tightening bias.

And demand is apparently picking up. If lack of lending really was one of the key factors preventing a rebound (rather than merely a symptom), then this is definitely a trend to watch, and a reason to be a little hopeful.

On net, loan officers are no longer tightening standards for commercial real estate and industrial loans combined Spreads are coming down Demand is now in growing, rather than shrinking For commercials real estate banks are still tightening a little, but not by much anymore. It's almost even Demand for commercial real estate lending is still shrinking a little Banks are actually loosening standards for home mortgages Demand is actually picking up, barely Finally, lending is being loosened for consumer loans Generally, there's an increased willingness for consumer lending But, on net, consumer demand for loans is still shrinking.

