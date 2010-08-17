It's A Miracle! Bank Loan Officers Say They're Starting To Lend Again

Joe Weisenthal
miracle

By the looks of things, banks are still being uber-skittish with regard to lending, while plowing their money into government securities.

But at least according to those Senior Loan Officers surveyed by the Federal reserve, these banks are slowly kinda getting ready to lend again.

It’s not dramatic, mind you, but across various categories, there’s clearly a loosening bias, rather than a tightening bias.

And demand is apparently picking up. If lack of lending really was one of the key factors preventing a rebound (rather than merely a symptom), then this is definitely a trend to watch, and a reason to be a little hopeful.

On net, loan officers are no longer tightening standards for commercial real estate and industrial loans combined

Spreads are coming down

Demand is now in growing, rather than shrinking

For commercials real estate banks are still tightening a little, but not by much anymore. It's almost even

Demand for commercial real estate lending is still shrinking a little

Banks are actually loosening standards for home mortgages

Demand is actually picking up, barely

Finally, lending is being loosened for consumer loans

Generally, there's an increased willingness for consumer lending

But, on net, consumer demand for loans is still shrinking.

