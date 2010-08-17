JULY SEARCH SHARE: Google Loses, Yahoo Gains, Bing Hits Wall

Comscore has adjusted its search methodology to mute the impact of automated searches, “hovers,” and other gimmicks.



The new numbers only measure “explicit” searches, in which a user types a term in a search window and clicks “search.”

The change in methodology didn’t change the numbers much.

Interestingly, Google, which was perceived as losing share because of search gimmicks employed by Microsoft and Yahoo, lost share even with the new methodology.

And that’s the key message in the July results–the same message that has been delivered for the past year: The Google Market Share Express has come to a screeching halt.

Two years ago, many people expected Google to march right on up to 90% search share–and the stock price reflected this happy consensus. Now, however, it appears that Google will be lucky to cling to its mid-60% share.

Meanwhile, Yahoo clawed back half a point to 17% share (still well down from a year ago and close to the lowest in the company’s history). And the Microsoft Bing train stalled out at 11%.

Here’s JP Morgan’s Imran Khan with the call:

ComScore released July 2010 core search and explicit core search volume and market share data for the US. Explicit Core Search is a new metric and is limited to searches that have explicit search intent, which is defined as user engagement with a search service with the intent to retrieve search results. Effectively, this metric will exclude Innovative Searches, which are contextual shortcuts (a.k.a. hovers) and slideshows (mentioned in the last two months’ qSearch release notes). Our monthly reports will now focus on the explicit core search metric as we see this being most relevant to monetized searches. We note that this is only one data point and is not necessarily predictive of 3Q performance. Following are the data highlights:

According to the data, total US explicit core search volume increased 15.1% Y/Y in July, an acceleration from 10.8% growth in June. The July level was also above 2Q’s 7% growth.

Google domestic explicit core search market share was 65.8% in July, down slightly from 66.2% in June. Google domestic explicit core search volume growth of 16.9% Y/Y in July was an acceleration from June’s 12.7% growth and 2Q’s 9.1% growth.

Yahoo! domestic explicit core search market share increased to 17.1% in July from 16.7% in June. Yahoo! July explicit core search volume increased 1.8% Y/Y, an improvement from June’s 5.5% decline and 2Q’s 10.5% decline.

Microsoft sites’ domestic explicit core search market share stayed flat at 11.0% in July. Microsoft sites grew July explicit core search volume by 43.8% Y/Y vs. 46.6% growth in June and 42.2% growth in 2Q.

Ask Network domestic explicit core search market share stayed flat at 3.8% in July. Ask grew July explicit core search volume by 9.7% Y/Y, up from 5.7% growth in June and 3.9% growth in 2Q.

AOL July domestic explicit core search market share dropped slightly to 2.3% from 2.4% in June. AOL July explicit core search volume declined by 13.8% Y/Y vs a 16.3% decline in June and a 19.9% decline in 2Q.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.