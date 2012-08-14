Retail Sales Is The Big Economic Datapoint Coming Up Today

It’s been a while since we got a nice, big economic datapoint.



Last week was exceptionally dry on this front, and yesterday (in the US) there was none.

Today we get retail sales.

Last month saw a sequential contraction of 0.5%. For July, analysts are expecting a modest 0.2% increase.

Here’s a chart of sequential changes going back to the beginning of 2007.

Photo: FRED

What’s scarier is if you look at the year-over-year changes.

It’s hard not to worry about the big general trend heading down these days.

We’ll have the number LIVE at 8:30 AM ET.

