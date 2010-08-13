Two Crucial Economic Numbers Coming At 8:30

Futures are down modestly at the moment, but don’t necessarily count on things staying this way.



Two big pieces of economic data — the CPI and consumer sales — come out at 8:30 AM, and they should have a big role in either confirming or muddling the current economic consensus (that we’re weakening and deflating).

Deflationists will be especially interested in CPI, which is expected to show 0.2% growth (0.1% for core).

As for July retail sales, the ex-auto number is forecasted around 0.5%.

We’ll be covering them live here.

