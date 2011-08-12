BOOM: July Retail Sales Come In Strong, With Big Upward Revisions To The Previous Month

Photo: Code Poet, Flickr

July retail sales of 0.5% came in line, accelerating form a revised 0.3%.

Ex-auto sales came in +.05% ahead of estimates of 0.3%. The previous month was revised from 0.0% to +0.2%.

And ex-autos and gasoline, the number was +0.3%, ahead of the 0.2% expected.

The big story: Solid headline numbers.

The bigger story: Big previous-month upward revisions across all.

