Producer Prices Rise Right In-Line With Expectations

Producer prices rose in-line with expectations.

Prices rose 0.1% in July; expectations were for prices to rise 0.1%, less than the 0.4% increase in June.

Excluding food and energy, producer prices rose 0.2%, also in-line with the expected 0.2% rise.

Year-over-year, prices rose 1.7%, also right in-line with expectations.

Following the report, Ian Shepherdson at Pantheon Macroeconomics said, “Another unexciting PPI, with the core rising by rather less than seems to be implied by the NFIB survey for the third straight month, for reasons which are not clear.”

This table from the BLS shows the latest reading for producer prices.

