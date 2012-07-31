Business Insider's Official Prediction For Friday's Jobs Report

The jobs recovery that took hold at the start of the year has stumbled recently, with weak payroll gains in May and June.



While the summer doldrums continue, Business Insider projects payrolls will advance by a healthier clip in July, with the economy adding 106,000 net jobs during the month.

That figure is slightly above consensus estimates on Wall Street, which peg the number at 100,000.

If that number holds, it will represent the first time the labour market has expanded by more than 100,000 jobs since April, and it could tip the country’s unemployment rate down 10 basis points to 8.1 per cent.

Although a majority of banks project unemployment will be unchanged this, a number of economists see the headline rate edging lower.

The model has an R Square of 0.7716, representing somewhat strong correlation between the data’s output and the actual payroll figures.

The Data

To construct the estimate, Business Insider culled several key data points, including commercial and industrial loans, initial unemployment claims, and five regional Federal Reserve employment sub-indexes. Although C&I loans, which have been a backbone of BI models in the past, continued to show strong growth, the indicator has diverged significantly from the non farm payrolls report and has been excluded from the July prediction.

Regional Fed Activity

Business Insider’s model relies heavily on regional employment activity as measured by five Federal Reserve Districts: New York, Philadelphia, Kansas City, Dallas, and Richmond.

Nearly across the board, regional employment remained positive, with the exception of the mid-Atlantic region. In the Eleventh Federal Reserve District, which includes Texas, northern Louisiana and southern New Mexico, hiring trends remained substantively positive, with the main employment sub-index registering at 11.8. That was a slight decline from a month earlier.

“labour market indicators reflected stronger labour demand,” the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said. “20-one per cent of firms reported hiring new workers, while 10 per cent reported layoffs. The hours worked index was 4.1, up slightly from its June reading.”

A regression of a new blended metric of the Fed data showed surprising correlation to the NFP report, with an R-squared of 0.729.

Photo: Eric Platt/Business Insider, Data: St. Louis Federal Reserve

Below, the regional Fed blend compared to actual first result NFP figures.

Photo: Eric Platt/Business Insider, Data: St. Louis Federal Reserve

Initial Unemployment Claims

Business Insider’s model also looked to initial unemployment claims, which have been highly volatile since July began.

The indicator showed weaker correlation to the resultant non-farm payroll gains and losses than regional Federal Reserve Activity, but still moved in line with payrolls.

Below, charted NFP gains compared to the four-week initial claims moving average. You’ll notice the NFP figures tend to move sharply in comparison to weekly jobless numbers.

Photo: Eric Platt/Business Insider, Data: Bloomberg

SEE ALSO: One bellwether already told us what to expect for the rest of the year >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.