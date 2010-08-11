9 Reasons Why You Won't See A Jobs Recovery Anytime Soon

Joe Weisenthal
In two words: small businesses.

The latest NFIB survey of small business optimism came out today, and once again the headline optimism index number showed surprise weakening. And since small businesses are where jobs are created after a recession, this is problem.

And beyond the headline, the internals were pretty weak, as well.

Let’s take a quick walk-through of the survey.

Small business optimism still heading downward.

Source: NFIB

Nobody thinks it's a good time to expand their business.

Source: NFIB

Earnings ticking back down.

Source: NFIB

Sales weakening, and expected to continue to do so.

Source: NFIB

Prices expected t ohead lower.

Source: NFIB

Credit conditions still weak.

Source: NFIB

Capex epected to head lower.

Source: NFIB

Small businesses fearing regulation.

Source: NFIB

And they're really freaked out by the lack of sales.

Source: NFIB

