9 Reasons Why You Won't See A Jobs Recovery Anytime Soon

In two words: small businesses.



The latest NFIB survey of small business optimism came out today, and once again the headline optimism index number showed surprise weakening. And since small businesses are where jobs are created after a recession, this is problem.

And beyond the headline, the internals were pretty weak, as well.

Let’s take a quick walk-through of the survey.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.