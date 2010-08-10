OOF: Small Business Optimism Falls Again

Photo: The Oregonian

Once again, small business optimism is down. Specifically it fell 0.9 points to 88.1 (via CNBC).According to the latest NFIB survey, there’s been massive deterioration of future expectations of future business conditions, and still, on net, headcount is down.



One interesting point: 24% of businesses surveyed cut prices, while only 12% hiked prices.

We’ll post more details as they emerge, but given the significance of small business to job creation, this is another disappointing one.

