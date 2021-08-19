The unemployment rate fell to 4.6% in July, but a close look at the ABS figures shows there’s little cause for celebration

Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images

The national unemployment rate fell to 4.6% in July, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

But the newest data shows sharp declines in employment in NSW and suggests unemployed people are leaving the labour force.

Those trends could become more apparent in August’s data, economists say.

July’s headline unemployment rate of just 4.6% masks the true impact of lockdowns in Victoria and New South Wales, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) says, with even greater labour market turmoil flagged for August.

In its latest snapshot of Australia’s workforce, released Thursday, the ABS says the unemployment rate fell 0.3 points over the month.

Taken alone, that figure would usually be cause for celebration for an economy undoing the damage of 2020’s long COVID-19 lockdowns.

Yet Melbourne’s fifth round of restrictions, which wound down early in the survey period, and the introduction of harsh stay-at-home orders across Greater Sydney in late July are both apparent in the ABS numbers.

Nationwide, the number of employed people increased by just 2,000, in large part to NSW recording 36,000 fewer actively employed people compared to June.

That figure may represent the impact of lockdowns, which interrupted workplaces across the city and the state.

More telling is the drop in unemployed people: -39,900 nationwide, and -27,000 in NSW alone. Unemployment in Victoria also fell by 13,000 through the June 2021 lockdown.

Those dips do not suggest unemployed people found paid work. Rather, they suggest that unemployed people were no longer able to hunt for work — and dropped out of the labour force altogether.

“Falls in unemployment and the unemployment rate may be counter-intuitive, given they have coincided with falls in employment and hours,” said Bjorn Jarvis, head of labour statistics at the ABS.

But the fall in unemployed people reflects the “limited ability for people to actively look for work and be available for work during lockdowns,” he said.

An even clearer glimpse at the true state of the labour market comes from the total number of hours worked. Despite that marginal increase in employed people, hours worked collapsed 3 million hours, or -0.2% from June levels.

In NSW, that figure was -7%.

These cuts tie in with underemployment, the metric defining part-timers able to take on more work, and full-timers working reduced schedules.

Across July 2021, the underemployment rate increased by 0.4 points to 8.3%.

Taken together, the figures suggest “the outlook for labour markets in the other states has also darkened, particularly in the other Eastern states,” said Sarah Hunter, chief Australia economist for BIS Oxford Economics.

The way the federal government’s COVID-19 disaster support payment is structured means more grim data could be on the way, she added.

“Anyone claiming the [COVID-19 Disaster Payment] who has not worked at all will be counted as unemployed (and likely not in the labour force, as they will not be actively looking for work), while workers who have had their hours cut will be classed as underemployed,” Hunter said.

Given the outsized importance of NSW to the national economy, Hunter forecast a “substantial” GDP contraction in the September quarter, joining other economists sounding the alarm about the ongoing lockdown measures and the nation’s uncertain but increasingly vaccinated future.