ISM New York Surges To 68.1 In July

The July ISM New York report on business came in at a 68.1, better than last month’s 60.5.

This is the highest reading since November 2013.

The report’s prices paid sub-index increased at its fastest pace in fourth month in July, coming in at 64.3. Job growth also accelerated to 59.5 in July, the best reading in five months.

Future optimism, or a view of expected business conditions over the next six months, also rose to 70.7 in July, the highest reading in five months.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.