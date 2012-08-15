Industrial Production Beats Expectations, But There Was A Big Downward Revision To Last Month

Photo: YouTube/Siemens
UPDATE:
Decent beat!
Industrial production grew 0.6% in July.
That compares to a downwardly revised 0.1% gain last month.
Capacity utilization is up to 79.3%, a bit ahead of expectations of 79.2%.
So, decent number, but mitigated a bit by last month’s downward revision.
Markets are flat on the day.
—–
Next big datapoint of the day: July Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization.
Analysts expect industrial production to rise by 0.5% vs. last month’s 0.4% gain.
Capacity Utilization is expected to rise by 79.2% from 78.9%.
We’ll have the number here LIVE at 9:15 AM ET.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.