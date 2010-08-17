Here's A Bright Spot: July Industrial Production Comes In Strong

Photo: Library of Congress
Not all the macro data is depressing.July Industrial Production has come in strong, nicely ahead of expectations.
Growth of 1% is about twice as fast as analysts had estimated, and it’s also up from the 0.1% dip in June.
Capacity utilization of 74.8% is also noticeably of the 74.1% rate in June.
Green shoots!
Stocks are rallying into the open.
