Here's A Bright Spot: July Industrial Production Comes In Strong

Not all the macro data is depressing.July Industrial Production has come in strong, nicely ahead of expectations.



Growth of 1% is about twice as fast as analysts had estimated, and it’s also up from the 0.1% dip in June.

Capacity utilization of 74.8% is also noticeably of the 74.1% rate in June.

Green shoots!

Stocks are rallying into the open.

