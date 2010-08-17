July Housing Starts Miss Expectations, Building Permits Fall From June

546,000 housing starts in July comes in below expectations of 555K, though they were up 1.7% from June.



On the other hand, new permits actually fell 3.1% from June.

It seems as though markets basically expected a weak report. Markets are not moving much on the news, and are generally heading higher.

Here’s the full announcement from the Census Bureau:

NEW RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION IN JULY 2010

The U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development jointly announced the following new residential construction statistics for July 2010:

BUILDING PERMITS

Privately-owned housing units authorised by building permits in July were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 565,000. This is 3.1 per cent (±2.0%) below the revised June rate of 583,000 and is 3.7 per cent (±2.2%) below the July 2009 estimate of 587,000.

Single-family authorizations in July were at a rate of 416,000; this is 1.2 per cent (±1.2%)* below the revised June figure of 421,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 129,000 in July.

HOUSING STARTS

Privately-owned housing starts in July were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 546,000. This is 1.7 per cent (±9.7%)* above the revised June estimate of 537,000, but is 7.0 per cent (±7.5%)* below the July 2009 rate of 587,000.

Single-family housing starts in July were at a rate of 432,000; this is 4.2 per cent (±8.7%)* below the revised June figure of 451,000. The July rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 95,000.

HOUSING COMPLETIONS

Privately-owned housing completions in July were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 587,000. This is 32.8 per cent (±6.8%) below the revised June estimate of 874,000 and is 25.4 per cent (±7.3%) below the July 2009 rate of 787,000.

Single-family housing completions in July were at a rate of 490,000; this is 27.5 per cent (±7.6%) below the revised June rate of 676,000. The July rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 91,000.

