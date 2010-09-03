Factory Order Growth Slides To 0.1% In July

The number: Factory orders of 0.1% have come in a bit lighter than expected, and the number is down from 0.6% in June.



This isn’t a huge market-mover, however, so stocks are still up following the decent pending home sales number.

Find the full release here.

Background: Analysts are looking for growth of around 0.3%. Once again, due to yesterday’s ISM, and a few other numbers, it feels as though a miss would be taken rather negatively, as sentiment improves.

