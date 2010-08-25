JULY EXISTING HOMES SALES PLUNGE 27.2%

Existing home sales for the month of July fell 27.2%, according to the National Association of Realtors.



This number is FAR below expectations.

The number equates to 3.83 million homes sold (July sales annualized). The expectation was for 4.6 million.

Markets sold off as a result of the data, with the Dow momentarilly below 10,000, but have bounced back since:

Dow down 1.34%

S&P 500 down 1.43%

NASDAQ down 1.68%

Expectations had home sales falling to 4.6 million from 5.37 million in June.

Sales were at 5.66 million in May.

From the National Association of Realtors:

Existing-home sales, which are completed transactions that include single-family, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, dropped 27.2 per cent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.83 million units in July from a downwardly revised 5.26 million in June, and are 25.5 per cent below the 5.14 million-unit level in July 2009.

Sales are at the lowest level since the total existing-home sales series launched in 1999, and single family sales – accounting for the bulk of transactions – are at the lowest level since May of 1995.

