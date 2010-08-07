And Now, Here Are All The Gory Details Behind Today's Ugly Jobs Report

Photo: St. Louis Fed

So you know that the headline jobs loss number (-131K) was worse than expected, as was private sector job creation.But it’s worthwhile digging a little deeper to see what’s ugly and what’s getting better (yes, the labour situation isn’t 100% horrendous).



We’ve taken some key charts from the St. Louis Fed.

BAD NEWS: The civilian employment population is falling again after a brief uptick. 58% of Americans support the entire population. GOOD NEWS: The average work week for manufacturing employees has bounced. BAD NEWS: Those unemployed five weeks or less has jumped again The information industry continues to melt away. Government has topped out (thanks to losses at the Census/State & Local levels) GOOD NEWS: Education and health employment still going up Total civilian participation rate in the workforce still going down. GOOD NEWS: A tiny blip upwards in durable goods manufacturing employment GOOD NEWS: The average duration of unemployment has ticked down a little. BAD (or good?) NEWS: Financial services jobs continue to go away GOOD NEWS: There's been a downtick in the total number counted as unemployed. GOOD NEWS: Average work week generally still trending up GOOD NEWS: The number of folks employed longer than 27 weeks has stalled

