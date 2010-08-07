And Now, Here Are All The Gory Details Behind Today's Ugly Jobs Report

Photo: St. Louis Fed
So you know that the headline jobs loss number (-131K) was worse than expected, as was private sector job creation.But it’s worthwhile digging a little deeper to see what’s ugly and what’s getting better (yes, the labour situation isn’t 100% horrendous).
We’ve taken some key charts from the St. Louis Fed.
BAD NEWS: The civilian employment population is falling again after a brief uptick. 58% of Americans support the entire population.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.