July Durable Goods Orders Come In WAY Below Expectations

The numbers: July durable goods orders came in at 0.3%, which is WAY below the 3.0% that analysts were expecting.



Excluding autos, durable goods orders actually SHRANK 3.8%, while analysts were looking for small growth. That’s a horrible miss.

Markets are weakening further on the news, though they haven’t collapsed yet. All the major indices are off less than 1% still.

The full report can be found here.

Here’s the summary paragraph

New orders for manufactured durable goods in July increased $0.6 billion or 0.3 per cent to $193.0 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This increase followed two consecutive monthly decreases including a 0.1 per cent June decrease. Excluding transportation, new orders decreased 3.8 per cent. Excluding defence, new orders increased 0.3 per cent.

Transportation equipment, also up following two consecutive monthly decreases, had the largest increase, $6.1 billion or 13.1 per cent to $52.6 billion. This was due to nondefense aircraft and parts, which increased $4.0 billion.

Background: Analysts are looking for a print of 3.0%, though excluding transportation just a number of 0.5% (pretty slim).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.