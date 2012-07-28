The Immense Scope Of Yesterday's Storm [MAP]

An outbreak of severe thunderstorms stretching from Texas to Connecticut caused major power outages and flight delays across the Northeast on Thursday.



Severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect for 132 counties in 15 states across a 1,500-mile long area, a “rare sight,” according to Dr. Jeff Masters of Weather Underground.

Here’s how the threat of severe weather looked on a map (via wunderground.com). The thick band of yellow indicates a Severe Thunderstorm Watch.

Photo: Wunderground.com

The recent wave of powerful thunderstorms wasn’t as bad as the June 29 storm, however, which left millions of homes in Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia without power.

