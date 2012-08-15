DISINFLATION: No Change In CPI

UPDATE:
CPI for July came in unchanged.
Analysts had expected a 0.2% firming in consumer prices, but it came in at 0.0%.
On a “core” basis, prices rose 0.1%, a bit behind expectations of 0.2% growth.
Given that yesterday’s PPI number was a bit hotter than expected (partly due to the drought).
Yesterday PPI data came in hotter than expected.
Today: CPI.
Analysts expect a 0.2% sequential increased.
Excluding food and energy is also expected to grow 0.2%.
We’ll have the number here at 8:30 AM ET.
