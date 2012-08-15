DISINFLATION: No Change In CPI

UPDATE:



CPI for July came in unchanged.

Analysts had expected a 0.2% firming in consumer prices, but it came in at 0.0%.

On a “core” basis, prices rose 0.1%, a bit behind expectations of 0.2% growth.

Given that yesterday’s PPI number was a bit hotter than expected (partly due to the drought).

Yesterday PPI data came in hotter than expected.

Today: CPI.

Analysts expect a 0.2% sequential increased.

Excluding food and energy is also expected to grow 0.2%.

We’ll have the number here at 8:30 AM ET.

