No Deflation Yet: Core CPI Up 0.1%, Gas And Food Push CPI Up 0.3%

The numbers: The headline number of 0.3% was a touch hotter than expected, but the core rate of 0.1% was right on the money. So we’re still not in deflation territory.



Markets aren’t moving much on the news, but are still headed down somewhere in the territory of 0.4%.

You can read the full release from the BLS here.

Here’s a look at historical trends:

Photo: BLS

This table gives shows how it all breaks down

Background: This is always a big number, but given the interested these days in the deflation/inflation debate, it carries a lot of wait.

Headline CPI is expected at 0.2%, while core (ex-food and energy) is at 0.1%. Given the well known jump in food and energy prices, core is especially important here.

