Besides The Jobs Report, Here's The Other Big Number To Watch Tomorrow

Joe Weisenthal

We’re guessing that after the 8:30 jobs report (background here), plenty of folks will be booking off for the beach.

But if you stick around, then pay attention in the afternoon, when the Fed releases the latest consumer credit data.

As this chart of year-over-year growth emphasises, this number continues to shrink. Maybe we’ll get lucky and see a slowdown in the rate of shrinkage?

chart

Photo: St. Louis Fed

