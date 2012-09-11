MISS: CONSUMER CREDIT FALLS AFTER BIG UPWARD REVISION TO PRIOR MONTH

Photo: Flickr / Outsanity Photos
UPDATE:
Very strange, mixed report on consumer credit.
Consumer credit fell $3.27 billion in July vs. expectations of a gain of $9.2 billion.
On the other hand, there was a positive $5.4 billion upward revision to the previous month.
It nets out to a modest gain from where we were, so still a miss, but a strange number.
Ominously, revolving credit declined by 5.8%.
This one often gets overlooked, but it’s one of our favourite datapoints to watch: Consumer credit for July comes out at 3 PM ET.
Analysts expect $9.2 billion worth of new credit, growth from $6.45 billion last month (recall that that month was a disappointment).
