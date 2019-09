We shall have a chart on the full Consumer Credit picture shortly, but here’s what you need to know.



Revolving Consumer Credit (read: credit cards) shrunk from $837 billion to $832 billion from June to July.

Nonresolving consumer credit (all other kinds of loans) grew ever so modestly from $1590.3 billion billion to $1591 billion.

