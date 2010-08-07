Consumers Still Chopping Up The Credit Cards, As June Revolving Credit Falls Again

Joe Weisenthal

The process of cutting up credit cards continues.

The Fed is out with June consumer credit data (correction: the post originally identified it as July data… there is one-month lag), and it shows that while total consumer credit fell just .7%, revolving consumer credit shrank 6.5% on an annualized basis.

On a sequential basis, the decline went from $831 billion to $826 billion.

The total consumer credit decline was $2419 billion to $2418.5 billion, which is apparently less of a decline than economists had expected. Maybe it explains a modest rally in stocks this afternoon?

Now the Dow is down just 60 or so points.

chart

Photo: St. Louis Fed

