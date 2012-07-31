Chicago PMI Actually Beats Expectations At 53.7

Photo: Flickr / ifmuth

Next big datapoint of the day: Chicago PMI, which is another regional manufacturing index.Analysts expect a reading of 52.5, down from 52.9.



Generally, the regional surveys, either conducted by the Feds or other organisations, have been quite weak.

NAPM-Milwaukee, which ame out this morning, was horrible.

Yesterday’s Dallas Fed report was also quite bad.

We’ll have the number here at 9:45.

