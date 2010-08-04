Once Again, Companies INCREASE Planned Layoffs

Apparently the pace of new layoffs being planned has slowed (which sounds like the old green shoots talk), but from our perch, this looks like another brick in the slowdown wall.



Reuters:

The number of planned layoffs at U.S. firms rose 6 per cent in July, marking the third straight month of increased layoffs, though downsizing activity appears to be slowing, a report on Wednesday showed.

Employers announced 41,676 planned job cuts last month, up from 39,358 in June, according to the report from global outplacement consultancy Challenger, grey & Christmas, Inc.

The biggie for the day, ADP, is out at 8:15.

