CASE SHILLER HOME PRICES RISE 1.2% FROM LAST YEAR

Photo: Iduke, Wikimedia Commons

UPDATE:



Case-Shiller home prices rose 1.20% year over year.

Analysts expected just a 1.05% gain.

This is an acceleration from 0.59% seen last month.

Not an amazing report, and not a disaster.

UPDATE: The gold standard of housing indices: The Case-Shiller home price index comes out at 9:00 AM ET.

Analysts are looking for a 1.05% year-over-year increase in prices on the 20 city composite.

Last month was a 0.5% increase.

We’ll have there number here LIVE.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.