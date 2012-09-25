CASE SHILLER HOME PRICES RISE 1.2% FROM LAST YEAR

Photo: Iduke, Wikimedia Commons
UPDATE:
Case-Shiller home prices rose 1.20% year over year.
Analysts expected just a 1.05% gain.
This is an acceleration from 0.59% seen last month.
Not an amazing report, and not a disaster.
UPDATE: The gold standard of housing indices: The Case-Shiller home price index comes out at 9:00 AM ET.
Analysts are looking for a 1.05% year-over-year increase in prices on the 20 city composite.
Last month was a 0.5% increase.
We’ll have there number here LIVE.
