ADP: Private Sector Creates 42K New Jobs, But Manufacturing And Construction Both Slow

The ADP jobs report indicated that the economy created 42,000 new jobs in July, which isn’t that hot, but not a miss, either.

And small businesses created 21,000 jobs, which is something.

Manufacturing, on the other hand, actually contracted by 1K, as did construction.

The futures actually like the numbers, and futures are now indicated positive.

The market is still obviously biased towards expecting horrible numbers.

