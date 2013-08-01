HERE COMES THE FED'S FOMC STATEMENT...

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen addresses the 29th National Association for Business Economics Policy Conference in Washington March 4, 2013.

Heads up! We are minutes away from the release of the statement from the Federal Reserve’s July FOMC monetary policy meeting, which concluded today.



The statement will be released at 2:00 PM ET.

Economists don’t expect much from today’s statement, as the consensus view is that the Federal Reserve will announce a tapering of the pace of its monthly bond purchases at the FOMC’s next meeting in September.

We will have the full statement LIVE at 2:00 PM ET. Click here to refresh for the latest >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.