GET READY: Thousands Of Companies Around The World Will Reveal The Truth About The Economy

HEADS UP: The world’s biggest economies are rolling out their July manufacturing PMI reports starting at around 7:30 p.m. ET and ending at around 11:00 a.m. ET, Thursday. And this is our scorecard.



The new numbers will be watched more closely than usual as the global economic tides appear to be turning.

In a nutshell, China’s hot economy has shown signs of slowing. Meanwhile, the beleagured eurozone economies have been showing signs of life.

The U.S. economy seems to be heading in the right direction. On Wednesday, we learned that U.S. GDP was growing at a 1.7% rate in Q2.

“Solid rates of expansion were signalled by the PMIs for the US, Japan, the UK, Russia, Switzerland and Mexico,” noted Markit and JP Morgan in their summary of last month’s PMI reports. “Meanwhile, the downturn in the eurozone continued to ease. China, Taiwan, South Korea and Vietnam also reported contractions during the latest survey period.”

The global aggregate manufacturing PMI index was unchanged at 50.6 in June.

PMI

At the beginning of each month, Markit, HSBC, RBC, JP Morgan, and several other major data gathering institutions publish the latest local readings of the manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) for countries around the world. Read more about it at Markit.

July 30 (All Times ET)

7:15 p.m. Japan: Markit/JMMA Manufacturing PMI — 50.7, down from 52.3 in June

7:30 p.m. Australia: AiG Manufacturing PMI

8 p.m. South Korea: HSBC Manufacturing PMI

9:00 p.m. China: NBS Manufacturing PMI

9:45 p.m. China: HSBC Manufacturing PMI

10 p.m. Taiwan: HSBC Manufacturing PMI

10 p.m. Vietnam: HSBC Manufacturing PMI

11 p.m. Indonesia: HSBC Manufacturing PMI

1 a.m. India: HSBC Manufacturing PMI

1 a.m. Russia: HSBC Manufacturing PMI

1 a.m. Ireland: Investec Manufacturing PMI

3 a.m. Turkey: HSBC Manufacturing PMI

3 a.m. Poland: HSBC Manufacturing PMI

3 a.m. Netherlands: NEVI Manufacturing PMI

3:15 a.m. Spain: Markit Manufacturing PMI

3:45 a.m. Italy: Markit/ADACI Manufacturing PMI

3:50 a.m. France: Markit Manufacturing PMI

3:55 a.m. Germany: Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI

4 a.m. Greece: Markit Manufacturing PMI

4 a.m. Eurozone: Markit Manufacturing PMI

4:30 a.m. U.K.: Markit / CIPS Manufacturing PMI

9 a.m. U.S.: Markit Manufacturing PMI

9 a.m. Brazil: HSBC Manufacturing PMI

9:30 2.m. Mexico: HSBC Mexico Manufacturing PMI

10 a.m. U.S.: ISM Manufacturing

10:30 a.m. Mexico: HSBC Manufacturing PMI

11 a.m. Global: JPMorgan Manufacturing PMI

