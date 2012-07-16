The Weekend Is Over, And Corn Prices Are Soaring

This is the hottest bull market in the world: CORN!



Thanks to the drought and the heat, corn prices are going through the roof, and in the opening of trading on this Sunday evening, prices per bushel are surging once again.

Here’s a look at September Corn futures via the CME:

Photo: CME

Stepping back, you can see the big surge since mid-June.

Photo: CME

Most markets are quiet so far to start the week, but with drought and heat conditions in the farmbelt the worst in over 20 years, this is becoming a huge story.

