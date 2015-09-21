Julio Jones made what could be the catch of the year

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver pulled down what may be the best catch of the early NFL season.

Facing an important offensive possession while trailing the New York Giants, Matt Ryan threw a pass on first and 10 from the Falcons end zone that looked like it was going to get intercepted.

Instead, Jones came down with it, reaching over a defender, grabbing it with one hand, and pulling it in.





Another angle:





The catch immediately called to mind Odell Beckham Jr.’s incredible one-handed catch from last season. While it doesn’t match the scope of Beckham’s catch, and Jones didn’t get a touchdown, in terms of sheer athleticism, it’s pretty close.

After shredding the Philadelphia Eagles for 141 yards in Week 1, Jones is giving the Giants their fair share of problems, too.

