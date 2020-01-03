Julián Castro, an Obama veteran and the only Latino candidate, drops out of the 2020 presidential race

Jim Waton/AFP/Getty Images Julián Castro.

Julián Castro dropped out of the 2020 presidential race on Thursday.

Castro, 45, was a housing secretary under the Obama administration and was the mayor of San Antonio before that.

“Today it’s with a heavy heart, and profound gratitude, that I will suspend my campaign for president,” Castro said in a video announcing his withdrawal from the race.

Julián Castro on Thursday announced he’s dropping out of the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Castro, who served as the secretary for housing and urban development under the Obama administration and was the mayor of San Antonio before that, was the only Latino running for the nomination.

Despite strong debate performances and his progressive platform, Castro had struggled to make a dent in the race and was way behind in the polls and fundraising. Consequently, he had failed to qualify for the two most recent presidential debates.

Castro said that he’d determined it “simply isn’t our time” but that he’s not done fighting.

“I’ll keep working towards a nation where everyone counts, a nation where everyone can get a good job, good healthcare, and a decent place to live,” Castro said in the video.

It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today. I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight. pic.twitter.com/jXQLJa3AdC — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 2, 2020

Castro stood out among the large crop of 2020 candidates in being the first to propose decriminalizing illegal border crossings. He changed the shape of the race and the nature of the conversation surrounding immigration with this proposal.

“For a long time in this country we actually did not treat crossing the border as a criminal act,” Castro told NPR in May. “We treated it as a civil violation. A lot of the problems that we see in the system today flared up after we started treating it as a criminal offence.”

Among other progressive proposals, Castro also introduced a climate-change plan that would offer the same protections afforded to refugees to people displaced by climate-related events.

Some of Castro’s 2020 Democratic rivals commented on his decision soon after his announcement. Sen. Cory Booker said he was going to “miss” seeing Castro along the campaign trail, as both Booker and Sen. Elizabeth Warren thanked the former housing secretary for injecting “bold” ideas into the race.

“You made this race stronger – and you will continue to be a leader in our party and our country for many years to come,”Warren said.

