This Incredible Wave-Cutting Stealth Ship Could Be The Future Of Naval Warfare

A private company has developed what could be the future of naval warfare — a multi-use stealth ship that cuts through waves on blade-like pontoons.

Juliet Marine Systems’ Ghost exhibits a combination of “stealth fighter aircraft and attack helicopter technologies,” and is designed to combat naval swarm attacks of fast enemy boats, waterborne improvised explosives, and piracy.

As its name suggests, Ghost is intended to have zero radar signature, and the vessel is supposedly difficult for the enemy to spot, let alone target. The ship is nonmagnetic and hard to detect via sonar, making it ideal for infiltration and surveillance of enemy areas.

Ghost might have a sci-fi-like design, but it has been purposefully built to minimize both its radar signature and turbulence from waves.

The vessel is pulled along by two underwater torpedo-like engines. These engines surround the entire submersed structure of the boat in gas, reducing friction and creating a more stable ride.

The craft is built from three components: two moveable underwater buoyant tubular foil hulls and the command module that rides above it. The command module can be moved up and down to avoid waves and surf.

The Ghost operates using a crew of three: a pilot, weapons officer, and a crew engineer. The vessel can accomodate 18 personnel or multiple weapon types.

Like an attack helicopter, the Ghost can deploy Gatling guns, Griffin missiles, and rockets from its hull or from the craft’s skin.

Since the Ghost can ride over waves without rocking, its weapons accuracy is higher than that of a standard boat of similar size. The vessel also has a fuel load that hypothetically enables it to loiter for 30 days in enemy territory.





The Ghost is currently being marketed to the Pentagon. However, at $10 million per unit, it may be slightly beyond what the military is willing to spend for a vessel of its purpose and functions.

