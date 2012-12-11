A French Artist Could Be Onto Something With This Portable Balcony

Sometimes an artist’s concept design is a little ahead of its time. But now that a man can live in an 89-square-foot “tiny home” and US cities are planning to build experimental “micro apartments,” 37-year-old French artist Julien Berthier’s Balcon Additionnel has become more than just an art installation.



The 2008 project consisted of a Haussmannian-style balcony attached to a boom-truck that allowed it to be quickly fitted and removed from French buildings. The Balcon Additionnel could not be separated from its boom-truck base, and was merely placed close to a series of different architecture facades in order to be photographed, and not actually attached for use.

But could this plastic add-on balcony become a viable architectural extension? Check out the images below.

Photo: Julien Berthier

Photo: Julien Berthier

Photo: Julien Berthier

Photo: Julien Berthier

