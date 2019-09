Last night I stopped by 30 Rock to discuss this year’s The Life 50 on New York Nightly News with Chuck Scarborough.



Chuck was out but I had a great time talking about some of my favourite items on the list with anchor Roseanne Colletti.

Now check out The Life 50 >

