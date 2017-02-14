Julie Trell is the new head of Telstra's muru-D

Telstra has appointed former Salesforce executive and startup adviser Julie Trell to run its accelerator muru-D.

She replaces Muru-D cofounder Annie Parker who will head a huge new startup precinct at Barangaroo in 2017.

Julie has a background spanning both startups and corporates, working most recently as the founder and chief life officer of Playful Purpose.

She has also played a significant role as a startup adviser, including 12 years as founding member of the Salesforce.com Foundation.

Telstra’s acting chief technology officer Philip Jones says Julie’s diversity of experience and leadership make her an outstanding fit for the role.

Julie Trell. Image: Supplied

“Julie is excited to get started at Telstra, to get involved at muru-D and help take the program to the next level and through that work continue building the startup ecosystem both in Australia and globally,” says Jones.

“I cannot wait to see the positive influence and inspiration Julie will have within muru-D, the wider startup ecosystem, and across Telstra as a whole.”

Trell says the next great Australian and South East Asian companies are being launched right now.

“Companies like Telstra realise that a new generation of workers want real social impact and strong values to be a part of daily life in how and where they work,” she says.

“I am excited to work with Telstra and its emerging family of startups to create a uniquely Australasian entrepreneurial culture for the digital age.”

She will be based in Sydney, relocating from San Francisco, and will officially start at muru-D on March 14.

