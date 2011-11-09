Julie Taymor Is Suing The Producers Of The 'Spider-Man' Musical She Was Fired From

musical, but things have soured again since.



Taymor filed a lawsuit against the producers of the outrageously expensive Broadway show, alleging that she has not been compensated for the work she did on the production before she was fired.

Taymor, who is known for having directed the ever-popular musical “The Lion King,” was director and co-writer of “Spider-Man” before being replaced by “The Boy From Oz” director Philip William McKinley. Her departure came amidst a chaos of injured cast members and scathing reviews.

Taymor alleges that her creative rights were violated, and that even though the show has been a success, she has not been paid.

