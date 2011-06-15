Julie Taymor Shows Up At The Premiere Of The "Spider-Man" Musical She Was Fired From

After several months of bad reviews, bickering and injuries, “Spider-Man” is finally officially open on Broadway.

The wave of reviews for the reworked production has rolled in — and the results are thoroughly mixed. Some have dubbed the musical a “comeback king” — others say it’s as unwatchable as ever.

But the general tactic from reviewers like Ben Brantley of The New York Times was a gentle let-down: yeah, the show’s a smidge better — but still not worth your money.

Meanwhile, guess who really wants to be excited about the musical?

Everyone in Hollywood.

The A-list was out in full force to support Bono (say no to the singer, and you’ll regret it next time you launch a new charity).

But the biggest surprise appearance came from Julie Taymor, the Broadway impresario who was ousted from “Spider-Man” earlier this year.

Steve Martin did his best Spidey impression.

Liam Neeson was on hand to lend some toughness to the event.

Newark mayor Cory Booker and talk show host Gayle King were on hand.

Bono's fellow Hollywood philanthropist Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso attended.

Cindy Crawford brought her equally gorgeous family.

As did Spike Lee.

Even Bill Clinton (snapped here before he skipped the red carpet) made an appearance.

Taymor even took a curtain call -- and received a bouquet -- alongside Bono and The Edge.

