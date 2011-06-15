Julie Taymor Shows Up At The Premiere Of The "Spider-Man" Musical She Was Fired From

After several months of bad reviews, bickering and injuries, “Spider-Man” is finally officially open on Broadway.



The wave of reviews for the reworked production has rolled in — and the results are thoroughly mixed. Some have dubbed the musical a “comeback king” — others say it’s as unwatchable as ever.

But the general tactic from reviewers like Ben Brantley of The New York Times was a gentle let-down: yeah, the show’s a smidge better — but still not worth your money.

Meanwhile, guess who really wants to be excited about the musical?

Everyone in Hollywood.

The A-list was out in full force to support Bono (say no to the singer, and you’ll regret it next time you launch a new charity).

But the biggest surprise appearance came from Julie Taymor, the Broadway impresario who was ousted from “Spider-Man” earlier this year.

