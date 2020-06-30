Julie Ertz and US women's national team, Chicago Red Stars teammate Casey Short took a knee, held each other, and cried during the national anthem at their first game in 8 months

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports Broadcaster Mike Watts said ‘I don’t think there has been a more striking singular image than Casey Short and Julie Ertz in that moment.’

USWNT stars and Chicago Red Stars teammates Julie Ertz and Casey Short shared a touching moment before their first game in the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup Saturday night.

Ertz and Short cried and held each other as they kneeled during the playing of the national anthem.

The powerful scene came hours after all of the players on the Portland Thorns and NC Courage kneeled during the anthem at the first professional contact sports game in the US since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor have fuelled a discussion about police brutality and race relations in America.

And, as often is the case, the sports world has found a way to reflect the public discourse.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Casey Short suits up for the USWNT.

While the national anthem played prior to the Chicago Red Stars’ 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup match against the Washington Spirit Saturday night, some players from both sides of the second game of the day knelt while the national anthem played. Red Stars teammates Julie Ertz and Casey Short were amongst those taking a knee, and the emotional reaction of the two USWNT stars caught the attention of all tuning into the broadcast.

Short, who is one of two Black players on Chicago’s roster, sobbed into Ertz’s arms while the anthem reverberated through the empty Zion’s Bank Stadium. Ertz, who is one of the most recognisable figures on the USWNT and the reigning US Soccer Female Player of the Year, held her teammate and cried along with her for the duration of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Stunning moment of raw emotion that transcends sports. On day Women’s Soccer becomes America’s first team pro-sports league to return to action, Casey Short and Julie Ertz are overwhelmed by emotion taking knee during National Anthem ???? #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/cHveUjdCeW — roger bennett (@rogbennett) June 28, 2020

As the anthem finished playing, broadcaster Mike Watts said that in his five years calling games for the league, “I don’t think there has been a more striking singular image than Casey Short and Julie Ertz in that moment.”

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports Julie Ertz comforts Casey Short during the playing of the national anthem.

During a press conference before Saturday’s matches, Red Stars head coach Rory Dames told members of the media that the team had had “conversations internally amongst our group… specifically supporting the Black players on our team, educating ourselves, trying to become part of the solution and not part of the problem, and some hard, uncomfortable conversations, but those are the only real conversations that matter.”

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports Julie Ertz (right) battles for possession.

“As far as anything the team may or may not do, we’ve left that to the team, because we have some players on the team that have very big platforms,” Dames added. “They would be the ones that have the most eyes on them and have the most visibility, and they’re the ones who need to be comfortable – specifically along with Casey [Short] and Sarah [Gorden] – with anything that we are going to do. I’m sure at some course throughout some point of the event that our group will do something, but we have not had any specific conversations about what that will or will not be. … Whatever the team decides they feel is appropriate for them to make any statement they want to make, as a coaching staff we’ll fully support them and participate if asked.”

Many viewers described the moment as “touching” and “beautiful” on social media, but others felt as though the league had capitalised on Short’s grief and called for the NWSL to stop playing the anthem before games.

This moment between Casey Short & Julie Ertz has many layers. As “touching” and “beautiful” as it is, let’s not forget what is behind Short’s pain & what led to this moment. pic.twitter.com/pJ0tiQRR8j — Annie Costabile (@AnnieCostabile) June 28, 2020

The league could have decided to not put Casey Short through that — Kim McCauley (@lgbtqfc) June 28, 2020

I also want to be clear. The NWSL, and CBS, did this when they decided to broadcast the anthem in an empty stadium — Claire Watkins (@ScoutRipley) June 28, 2020

Can we talk about how NWSL exploited Casey Short's pain for sponsored content — Kim McCauley (@lgbtqfc) June 28, 2020

Hours before the emotional moment between Short and Ertz, the NWSL became the first American professional contact sports league to return since the coronavirus pandemic began with the Challenge Cup opener between the North Carolina Courage and Portland Thorns. Prior to kickoff of that matchup, all starting players kneeled while the national anthem played.

Alex Vejar/The Salt Lake Tribune The NC Courage and Portland Thorns take a knee during the playing of the national anthem.

The two clubs issued a joint statement explaining that they kneeled “to protest racial injustice, police brutality, and systemic racism against Black people and people of colour in America.”

But since Saturday’s games, the NWSL is reportedly considering adjusting “how/when the national anthem will be played the rest of this tournament,” according to Equaliser Soccer’s Dan Lauletta.

Hearing a few different versions but apparently #NWSL will be making some sort of tweak to how/when the national anthem will be played the rest of this tournament. Stay tuned… — Dan Lauletta (@TheDanLauletta) June 29, 2020

It remains to be seen whether or not the league will implement such changes prior to its second bout of Challenge Cup games on Tuesday. The hometown Utah Royals will take on the Houston Dash at 12:30 p.m. EDT before the OL Reign and Sky Blue FC face off at 10 p.m. EDT.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.