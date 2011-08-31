CBS: rumours Of Les Moonves's Wife Julie Chen Going Evil-Dictator On 'The Talk' Are 'Rubbish'

L to R: Leah Remini, Julie Chen, Sharon Osbourne, Holly Robinson Peete

Leah Remini and Holly Robinson Peete have not been asked to return to season two of CBS’s fledgling afternoon show “The Talk.”But it’s not because of co-host Julie Chen, as news surrounding the show’s return has widely asserted.



Chen, who is married to CBS president and CEO Les Moonves, reportedly threatened her colleagues, saying, “My husband can fire your asses any day.”

Total nonsense, a CBS source says.

“Casting changes are uncomfortable for everybody,” our source told us. “They’re not fun, but unfortunately, someone is choosing to litter the field here with some stories that are downright rubbish.”

And that’s not the end to the false information floating around.

Peete, who implied that CBS is holding her in stay-or-go limbo, has been firmly cut loose, says our source.

“Her reps have been clearly told she’s free to pursue other opportunities. Leah’s and Holly’s options were not exercised.”

The show returns Sept. 6 with Chen, Sara Gilbert and Sharon Osbourne (who is returning to the show despite reports to the contrary).

Sitting alongside them in a guest host capacity will be comedienne Sheryl Underwood, and Kardashian mumager Kris Jenner will guest a few weeks later.

A note on Chen that’s completely separate from what our source told us: don’t be so quick to link the clout she wields at the network solely to her husband.

If you were us, you’d by now be accustomed to Monday-morning CBS press releases that detail just how crushingly dominant “Big Brother” is in the ratings — and Chen hosts that show.

We hate to play the sexism card — and we’re not saying Chen did in fact influence these casting changes — but it’s doubtful anyone would bat an eye at Chris Harrison making requests of ABC, or Ryan Seacrest making his preferences known at FOX.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.