Julie Chen Blasts Nose Job Reports, Shows How Makeup Changes Her Face

After Julie Chen revealed she

had plastic surgery on her eyes“to look less Chinese,” “The Talk” co-host is now fighting back against accusations that she has also had a nose job and other face-altering procedures.

“I do not have cheek implants and I did not take fat out of my face. I did not have chin surgery, I did not have a nose job. I have not done my teeth, I’ve never even had braces,” Chen revealed to viewers.

What she does have, though, is a great makeup artist.

For 20-45 minutes every morning, Chen sits in “The Talk” make up artist’s chair as her face is quite literally painted on.

“Contouring is done down the nose, sometimes it’s heavier than others,” says Chen, adding “I’ve gotten calls from family saying you look like you were in ‘The Lion King’ today.”

To prove her point, Chen showed viewers a photo of herself in the morning without makeup next to a photo of herself before her eye surgery in 1995. Chen argues that underneath all the makeup she doesn’t actually look that different. Judge for yourself:

But if you still don’t believe her, watch a 20-second time-lapse video of Chen’s daily makeup transformation she showed on today’s “Talk”:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Meanwhile, the Dayton, Ohio, TV station that Chen said made her feel so insecure about her looks that she had surgery to make her eyes look bigger has issued an apology.

“We are sorry to hear about what happened to CBS’ Julie Chen in 1995 when she was a reporter at WDTN-TV,” Joe Abouzeid, WDTN and WBDT president and general manager, said in a statement given to the Dayton Daily News. “The station was under different management and ownership during that time. At WDTN and WBDT, we don’t tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind.”

