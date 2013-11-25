Julie Bishop Says Australia Has Changed Its Stance On Israel And Palestine

Foreign Minster Julie Bishop has reportedly confirmed Australia will only be supporting United Nations resolutions on the Middle East which are “balanced.”

Since The Coalition won power in September Australia has been one of only a handful of countries that has abstained from votes on Israel.

Resolutions were put forward condemning the expansion of Jewish settlements, and in an attempt to force Israel to adhere to the Geneva Convention in the occupied Palestinian territories.

In each case less than ten countries sat out the vote, including Australia. Both were supported by more than 150 nations, and were previously supported under Labor.

“The government will not support resolutions which are one-sided and which pre-judge the outcome of final status negotiations between the two sides,” a Bishop spokesperson said, according to The Australian.

There’s more here.

