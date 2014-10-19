Julie Bishop Lands In Baghdad For ISIS Talks, Rules Out Ground Troops For Now

Foreign affairs minister Julie Bishop has flown to Baghdad overnight to talk with Iraqi foreign minister Ibrahim al Jaafari about the war on ISIS.

It is reported that during the discussions Bishop confirmed that Australia had no plans to send ground troops to join fight in Iraq but said that could change.

“We’ve not been asked to and we’ve not offered to so I don’t envisage that will be part of arrangements with Iraq,” she said.

“We will provide assistance only at the invitation of and with the consent of the Iraqi government.”

200 Australian special forces troops are still waiting for legal clearance to be deployed to the country, after earlier in the month Prime Minister Tony Abbott said Australian troops would assist in the fight against Islamic State militants.

The troops will be engaged in an “advise and assist” capacity only.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.