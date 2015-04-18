Julie Bishop is in Iran for controversial discussion on the repatriation of failed asylum seekers

Photo: Lisa Maree Williams/ Getty.

Julie Bishop has landed in Iran for talks with president Hassan Rouhani on the repatriation of failed asylum seekers.

It’s the first time an Australian leader has visited the country since former foreign minister Alexander Downer 12 years ago.

Upon her arrival Bishop said: “I think it’s time for Australia and Iran to have this meeting, and clearly Iran… agreed.”

So far the country has refused to accept any Iranians from Australia who have been forced to return. Read about that here.

This week, Iranian ambassador Abdolhossein Vahaji said it was unlikely that he would agree to a deal, saying what Bishop was trying to do was “against the law”.

“We cannot [do it] according to human rights,” he said.

Also high on the agenda will be Iran’s nuclear program and the country’s role in the fight against the IS in Iraq.

